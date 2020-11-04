Missouri woman found guilty for role in Nebraska man’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Missouri woman pleaded no contest for her role in the stabbing death of a Nebraska man during a botched robbery. The Omaha World-Herald reports a Sarpy County judge then found 22-year-old Kristal R. Martin guilty Wednesday of being an accessory in the June 2018 slaying of Brent Quigley at his home in Bellevue, Nebraska. She is one of five people charged in Quigley’s death as part of a plan to steal drugs and money from him. Officers found Quigley lying near the front door of his home with at least 20 stab wounds.