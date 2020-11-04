Lombardi settling in as Michigan State starter

It wasn’t long ago that there was a bit of mystery about who Michigan State’s starting quarterback would be, but Rocky Lombardi was the pick. And he’s off to a nice start. Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns last weekend in an upset victory over Michigan. There are few better ways to win over Spartans fans. Lombardi, who started three games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, now looks as if he’ll hold that role for a lot longer. This weekend’s game at Iowa is a bit of a homecoming for Lombardi. He’s from Clive, Iowa.