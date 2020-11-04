Iowa shatters general election turnout record

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – Iowa saw the largest turnout in the state's history in Tuesday's election, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012. As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 Iowans voted absentee, which is also a record.

With all 99 counties reporting, unofficial totals show we surpassed the all-time high for voter turnout in Iowa by almost 100,000 votes. 1,687,883 ballots have been counted so far. Thank you voters, poll workers & election officials. #BeAVoter https://t.co/02ToHrTb6c pic.twitter.com/zBclyzYba0 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 4, 2020

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

76 percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters. The new all-time high as of November 2 is 2,095,581.

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote.

The Secretary of State's Office says that all absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 and received by noon on November 9 will be counted. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on November 30.