Iowa environment officials investigating fertilizer spill

WADENA, Iowa (AP) — Environmental officials in Iowa say a fertilizer spill near a creek in the northeastern corner of the state has lead to a fish kill-off. Television station KCRG reports that tons of farm fertilizer spilled Monday evening south of Wadena when a truck operated by Nutrien Ag Solutions of West Union overturned there. Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say some of the fertilizer entered a small stream that feeds into Brush Creek. Officials located dead fish and sampled high ammonia content in the water near the spill. Cleanup continued Tuesday, and the DNR was monitoring for any effects downstream from the spill.