Iowa City Public Library slows reopening for COVID-19 spike

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Public Library is stopping a few in-person services because of a local spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the library will stop operating its bookmobile and stop letting people come in to use public computers and DOT kiosks --where people can do things like update vehicle registration.

The library reopened its lobby to in-person pick-ups in early October and says that will continue on a limited basis.

Johnson County's active COVID-19 case count has increased by 383 since Oct. 23. The state's dashboard reported 90 local new cases on Monday.