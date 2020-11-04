Incumbent Michael Bergan keeps seat for State House District 55

(KWWL) – Two-term Republican incumbent Michael Bergan has won the race for State House District 55, beating Democrat Kayla Koether.

The seat covers parts of Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton counties.

The final results show Bergan won with 54 percent of votes, with Koether coming in second with 46 percent of votes.

The race between both candidates was a rematch from 2018. Bergan beat Koether by 9 votes in 2018 after a Republican House Panel declined to count about 30 absentee mail-in ballots without postmarks that were received before the deadline.

Both candidates were raised on farms in Winneshiek County. Bergan served eight years on the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors and on several state level boards and active with multiple organizations.

Koether currently works as a specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, giving business advice and assistance to beginning farmers.