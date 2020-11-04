Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk

LONDON (AP) — A giant iceberg the size of the U.S. state of Delaware is floating toward the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, raising fears it could indirectly endanger young wildlife. The British Antarctic Survey said Wednesday it is concerned the iceberg may run aground near the island and prevent land-based marine predators from reaching food supplies and returning to their offspring. An ecologist with the Antarctic Survey said if seals and penguins have to take a big detour to find food, their pups and chicks could starve before their parents return. Iceberg A68 iceberg has been floating north since it broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017.