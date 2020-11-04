How common are 70s in November?

The short answer, they aren't that common. Generally, we average one day of temperatures in the 70s during the month of November in eastern Iowa.

Below is a list of the years with most days of 70°+ during November.

The last time Waterloo and Dubuque had temperatures in the 70s in November was back in 2016. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City had one November day in the 70s back in 2017.

The temperature already hit the 70s in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City on Election Day. We have several more 70s possible through the weekend. Records are in Jeopardy. Click here for the latest forecast as of Wednesday morning.