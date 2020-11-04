Five-term Democrat Pam Jochum wins the bid for State Senate District 50 in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Longtime Democratic incumbent Pam Jochum has won the bid for State Senate District 50, beating Republican Jennifer Smith.

The final results show Jochum won with 59 percent of votes, with Smith coming in second with 41 percent of votes.

District 50 covers the City of Dubuque, while the rest of Dubuque County is in District 29.

Born and raised in Dubuque, Jochum was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008 and has held her position for 11 years. She was last elected in 2016. She also previously served as the President of the Iowa Senage and was a member of the Iowa house of Representatives from 1992-2008.

Jochum currently serves on several Senate committees including the Ethics Committee, the Ways & Means Committee and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Some of Senator Jochum’s priorities include health care, education and tax policies. She fights to maintain a balance of power between Iowa’s Executive and Legislative branches.

Smith was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and has lived all over the Midwest before coming to Dubuque, where she has been teaching economics for 11 years. Smith is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and is looking to improve the quality of jobs, condition of schools, and uphold conservative values for the community.