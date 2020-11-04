Finkenauer Campaign releases statement, will continue to review Election results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Early Wednesday morning Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer's campaign released on statement concerning Tuesday's Election results:

“Given tonight’s historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots. Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday. Under Iowa law, ballots received as late as Nov. 9 may be counted." Ned Miller, Finkenauer for Congress Campaign Manager

As of early Wednesday morning, results showed Hinson leading 51% (211,573 votes) to Finkenauer's 49% (200,814) with the race being called for Hinson.

For more on the race between Hinson and Finkenauer, click here.