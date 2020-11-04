 Skip to Content

Finkenauer Campaign releases statement, will continue to review Election results

Updated
Last updated today at 1:22 am
1:13 am NewsPoliticalTop Stories
Abby Finkenauer(D)_1st congressional district

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Early Wednesday morning Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer's campaign released on statement concerning Tuesday's Election results:

“Given tonight’s historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots. Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday. Under Iowa law, ballots received as late as Nov. 9 may be counted."

Ned Miller, Finkenauer for Congress Campaign Manager

As of early Wednesday morning, results showed Hinson leading 51% (211,573 votes) to Finkenauer's 49% (200,814) with the race being called for Hinson.

For more on the race between Hinson and Finkenauer, click here.

  • All election results HERE
  • All election coverage HERE
  • Watch the next KWWL Newscast HERE

Trevor Oates

Executive Producer

Related Articles

Skip to content