EXPLAINER: Why AP called Florida for Trump

President Donald Trump’s strength in Florida delivered a victory over Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The Associated Press called the race for Trump early Wednesday, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up. Florida is one of the biggest Election Day prizes, offering 29 electoral votes. With 96% of the expected vote counted, Trump led Biden by over 375,000 votes. The remaining vote left to be counted in Democratic-leaning areas of the state was not enough to overcome Trump’s lead of about 3 percentage points.