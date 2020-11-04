Ethiopian leader orders military to confront regional govt

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has ordered the military to confront one of the country’s regional governments after he says it attacked a military base overnight. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office cited months of provocation and incitement and declared that with the alleged attack, “the last red line has been crossed.” The developments immediately raised concerns that one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries could plunge back into war. The well-armed Tigray People’s Liberation Front was a dominant part of Ethiopia’s governing coalition before Abiy took office in 2018 and announced sweeping political reforms. But it has shown increasing signs of discontent.