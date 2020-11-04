Eric Gjerde wins bid for State House District 67 after second run

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Democrat Eric Gjerde has won the bid for State House District 67, beating Republican Sally Ann Abbott.

House District 67 covers Marion, Robins and Hiawatha in Linn County.

The final results show Gjerde won with 53 percent of votes, with Abbott coming in second with 47 percent of votes.

The seat is currently held by republican Ashley Hinson, who is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Democrat Abby Finkenauer.

Both Abbott and Gjerde ran unopposed in the 2020 Primary Election.

Gjerde ran against Hinson in 2018, losing by about 600 votes.

