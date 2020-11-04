Did social media actually counter election misinformation?

Ahead of the election, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube promised to clamp down on election misinformation, up to and including unsubstantiated charges of fraud and premature declarations of victory by candidates. And they mostly did just that — though not without a few hiccups. But overall their measures still didn’t really address the problems exposed by the 2020 U.S. presidential contest, critics of the social platforms contend. One big test emerged early Wednesday morning, when President Donald Trump cast unfounded doubts on the ongoing vote count and said he would challenge the election results.