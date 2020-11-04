Democrat Lindsay James retains seat in State House District 99

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Democratic incumbent Lindsay James has been reelected to represent State House District 99, beating Republican Pauline Chilton.

House District 99 covers the Dubuque Area.

The final results show James won with 57 percent of votes, with Chilton coming in second with 43 percent of votes.

This is the former seat of current 1st Congressional District representative Abby Finkenauer.

This race was another rematch from 2018, where James beat Chilton by more than 21 percent.

Both candidates were unopposed in this year’s primary.

