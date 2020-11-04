Democrat Cindy Axne wins Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

(KWWL) – Democrat Cindy Axne has won the bid for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

This race was a rematch between Axne and Republican David Young. The final results show Axne won with 49 percent of votes, with Young coming in second with 41 percent of votes.

Back in 2018, Axne narrowly beat incumbent Young with a vote of 49% to 47%.

While on the campaign trail in southwest Iowa, Axne focused on health care and controlling the spread of coronavirus, while Young has run on economic recovery.

Axne has outraised Young during the campaign, raising $5,695,658 to Young’s $2,974,795, as of Oct. 14. Back on Oct. 22, a Monmouth survey showed Axne lead 52% to 43% among registered voters.

Counties included in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District include: Polk, Dallas, Guthrie, Warren, Madison, Adair, Cass, Pottawattamie, Mills, Fremont, Page, Montgomery, Taylor, Adams, Union and Ringgold counties.