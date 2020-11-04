Delaware Democrat to become nation’s first-ever transgender State Senator

(CNN) — Democratic activist Sarah McBride is set to become America's first-ever transgender State Senator

CNN has projected McBride as the winner in the Delaware race — overwhelmingly beating Republican candidate Steve Washington.

According to unofficial results from the Delaware Department of Elections, she won roughly 73 percent of the vote in state's 1st district.

McBride formerly served as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

Her Tuesday win also makes her Delaware's first out LGBTQ person elected to the state's legislature.