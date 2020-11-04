GOP holds back Democrats, narrowing path to Senate control

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for power in the Senate is tightening after Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, but suffered a setback in Alabama. And Republicans held their own in high-profile races in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and Kansas, dramatically narrowing the political map. Republicans sought to retain their Senate majority against a surge of Democrats challenging President Donald Trump’s allies. Both parties saw paths to victory, but options are becoming more limited. The outcome might not be known on election night. Several battlegrounds broke for Republicans, including an open seat in Kansas.