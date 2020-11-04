Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4

VIENNA (AP) — Life in Vienna is returning to something like normal as Austrian authorities work to determine whether a 20-year-old man who fatally shot four people in what is being investigated as a terror attack had any accomplices. Officials say the 20-year-old suspect had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been released in December. He killed two men and two women and wounded more than 20 people in nine minutes before he was killed by police on Monday night. Authorities didn’t immediately give any new information Wednesday on the investigation. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Austrian capital.