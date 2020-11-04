KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, has an opening for a full-time Assignment Editor. This is a hands-on position where you will be responsible for making editorial and logistical decisions in a fast-paced 24-hour news environment. The Assignment Editor oversees all assignment desk operations including running the editorial meetings. Qualified applicants will have experience in assessing and training staff.

Candidates should be comfortable with managing multiple employees, staff scheduling and special event planning. The ideal candidate should love breaking news and investigative stories, but also a desire to work with reporters on enterprise stories that’ll help set our storytelling apart from everyone else.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, low cost of living, ample recreation and in close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at https://quincymediacareers.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send your resume & online video link to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer