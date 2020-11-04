A weakened Eta moves on to Honduras with drenching rains

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country’s east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua. The storm no longer carries the winds of the Category 4 hurricane that battered Nicaragua’s coast Tuesday, but it is advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remains on high alert. At least four people in Nicaragua and Honduras have been killed in landslides. The long-term forecast calls for Eta to spin back out into the Caribbean late Thursday and then reform as a tropical storm Friday — possibly reaching Cuba on Sunday and southern Florida on Monday.