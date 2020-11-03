Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested on new charge

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe police have arrested investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono on contempt of court charges. Roselyn Hanzi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said the outspoken journalist has been charged with contempt of court for making a post on Twitter that allegedly impaired the dignity of Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba. Chin’ono recently spent nearly six weeks in prison on accusations of supporting an anti-government protest. He was released on bail in September pending trial. Chin’ono is one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, accusing it of corruption and human rights abuses. The government denies the charges.