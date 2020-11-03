Robocalls leave ‘stay safe and stay home’ voicemail message during election season

(KWWL) - The FBI is investigating robocalls reported on Election Day.

Many people have reported getting a robocall where a brief, 4 second voicemail is left on the phones saying, "stay home and stay safe" before the message ends and the call hangs up.

People in a number of states including not just Iowa, but also Nebraska and Michigan and some southern states has reported the calls. CNN's Martin Savidge in Des Moines Tuesday said some reports of the calls were coming from the Cedar Rapids area.

A senior CISA official told CNN Tuesday, "There were some robocalls that were being reported … robocalls happen every election. We are aware of that. Those calls, the FBI is investigating,"

Democrats have pointed fingers at Republicans claiming the calls are scare tactics on their part to keep people away from the polls. Republicans claim the calls were orchestrated by Democrats.

Aaron Britt, communications director for the Iowa GOP, heard of the calls, and placed the blame on Democrats, saying in a statement, "Rep. Finkenauer and the left will stop at nothing to keep their power." There is no indication of who is actually behind the calls, some of which apparently started as early as last month.