Warm Election Day

As you are probably aware by now, the weather is absolutely beautiful on this Election Day. We will have plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

In Waterloo, this will be the warmest presidential election since 2008. In fact, 2008 was the warmest presidential election in Waterloo, ever. The warmest ever Election Day was in 2001 when the temperature reached 75°.

In Dubuque, the warmest presidential election was in 1964, when the temperature reached 73°. This is also the warmest election day, ever (non-presidential included).

In Cedar Rapids, the warmest presidential election was 76° in 1916, which is also the warmest of any Election Day.

In Iowa City, the warmest presidential election was in 1916 and 1964 when the temperature reached 75°, which is also the warmest temperature for any Election Day.

Click below for each city to see Election Day weather history. Keep in mind, Election Day is a different date each year.

