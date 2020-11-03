Voters keep Election Day tradition of placing stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNN) – It’s a tradition not even 2020 can take away.

Visiting the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony on election day.

The renowned suffragist is buried in Rochester, New York.

Each election, people come out to honor her fight for women’s voting rights.

This year is particularly special: it marks 200 years since she was born and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment.

