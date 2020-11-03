TRACKING: Warm weather as you head to the polls

Election Day: You won’t be able to blame the weather today for your reason not to vote! Sunny skies will last through the entire day, with warm conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which will be almost 20 degrees above normal.

Election Night: We keep the clear skies overnight, as temperatures drop right after sunset. The low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start the day, but some cloud cover will move in by the afternoon. The cloud cover is associated with a system passing to our south. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds will remain Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies make a return, along with temperatures near 70 degrees.

We end the work week with more 70 degree weather, but we have 60s in the forecast for the weekend. There is a chance for light rain on Sunday.