TRACKING: Warm November temperatures

Today: Election Day is going to be one of the warmer ones we have seen. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s; the warmest presidential election in eastern Iowa since 2008. The win will be out of the southwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky is expected, with temperatures falling back to the 40s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: The day starts out sunny, but some clouds will move in during the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler, but still warm for November standards, reaching the middles to upper 60s.

Thursday: We are back to a sunny sky. The southwest breeze continues, keeping temperatures close to 70°.

Friday through the Weekend: Temperatures will be near 70° and it will be quite windy. This is ahead of a storm system we are tracking for late Sunday through Tuesday of next week, which will bring a variety of weather across the Midwest.

