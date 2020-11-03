TRACKING: Warm Days Ahead

Tonight: Another quiet night ahead under a clear sky. Temperatures drop into the low 40s by morning.

Wednesday: Our warmer than normal temperatures will continue as highs reach the low and mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. The wind picks up a bit from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: More of the same. Quiet under a clear sky. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday/Friday: Both days will have sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Clouds slowly increase with a gusty south wind. Highs again are near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few late PM showers and windy. Once again, a south wind with highs in the upper 60s.