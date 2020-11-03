The tight race for U.S. Senate: Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield for the United States Senate.

There's a big question about what today's votes are going to say. According to a tally from the Associated Press, 64 percent of registered Democrats have already voted before Election Day, compared to a smaller number of Republicans.

The last poll to come out from the Des Moines Register put Sen. Ernst in the lead prior to tonight.

KWWL reporters Collin Dorsey and Taylor Vessel will be following both candidates in the U.S. Senate race Tuesday night and will have live updates in the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Following the announcement of results, we will be live streaming candidates on the KWWL Facebook page.

Joni Ernst

Ernst has served as the junior U.S. Senator for the state of Iowa since 2015.

She previously served in the Iowa State Senate from 2011 to 2014.

Ernst is an Iraq war veteran and was the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate.

Republican Party leaders in Iowa have pulled behind the former soldier as she fights to keep her seat. Ernst also has the favor of President Donald Trump.

Over the last few months, analysts questioned how that close relationship could affect her come election night.

In terms of another stimulus bill, Ernst praised the Republican proposal that she believes included a number of provisions that would satisfy Democrats.

"Additional dollars for the paycheck protection program, which was an extremely popular, small business supporting effort," Ernst said. "All of those efforts were blocked, it was really unfortunate. If we could continue working on that process, I would love to see it as soon as possible."

Republicans' $500 billion legislation was blocked by Democrats.

A democratic house proposal hasn't been taken up yet by the Senate majority leader.

Theresa Greenfield

Greenfield made a last minute push through the state, trying to solidify any remaining votes she could get.

While touring a farm in Jones County, the Democrat emphasized the need for more coronavirus relief from the federal government, adding Sen. Ernst has failed to support small business in Washington.

"Their revenue is down 60 percent, many of them have told me they might not even be open next year," Greenfield said. "We've got to get help. Help for our workers, we've got to get help for our economy, some direct aid for our state and local governments, and we've got to focus on our health."

Greenfield has stepped back from some of the party's talking points as well.

On The Steele Report last week, Greenfield said she did not support defunding the police, saying her words were taken out of context on a plan that would move money from police departments to social services.

Greenfield's campaign has helped turn this into one of the most expensive races in the country, as well as the most expensive in state history.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised some $47.5 million and spent all but $2 million of that in hopes of swaying voters away from Sen. Ernst.