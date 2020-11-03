SKorea military captures NKorean man at heavily armed border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says its military has captured a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says government agencies will launch a joint investigation to find out why and how the man crossed the mine-strewn border into South Korea. Earlier Wednesday, the military said South Korea’s surveillance equipment spotted an unidentified person on the eastern section of the land border and launched a search operation. Hours later, the military said it safely took custody of the man. North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately comment on the incident. South Korea says it hasn’t detected any unusual activities by North Korea’s military.