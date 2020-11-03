Republican Randy Feenstra wins Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, taking Steve King’s seat

(KWWL) -- Republican Rany Feenstra has won the bid for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

This was the first year Republican Steve King was not on the ballot. Instead, voters chose between the two major candidates of Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten.

With 74 percent of precincts reporting, Feenstra has 65 percent of votes, with Scholten having 35 percent of votes.

Feenstra is currently serving his third term in the Iowa State Senate, representing District 2. He advanced from the Republican primary on June 2, beating nine-term incumbent Congressman Steve King.

During his campaign, Feenstra said his top priorities were to increase jobs, keep the country’s borders secure, and to work every day to make the 4th district proud.

This was Scholten’s second run at the 4th Congressional District, losing in 2018 to King with a narrow loss of 3.3%. From the start of this election’s campaign, Scholten has said he would use the lessons learned and the infrastructure established in his race with King to ensure a win.

While on the campaign trail, Scholten visited several smaller communities promising to revitalize rural communities and focus on the wellbeing of small towns.

As the representative of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, Feenstra will be representing northwestern portion of the state and every Iowa Siouxland county.

Congressional District 4 includes counties in the northwest quadrant of Iowa. KWWL viewing area counties in the district include: Butler, Chickasaw, and Grundy.