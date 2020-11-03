 Skip to Content

Republican Bobby Kaufmann reelected for a fifth term as representative for House District 73

Bobby Kaufmann(R)_State Rep District 73

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) –Republican incumbent Bobby Kaufmann has won reelection for a fifth term as representative for House District 73, beating Democrat Lonny Pulkrabek.

House District 73 covers Cedar County and the eastern portion of Johnson County.

The final results show Kaufmann won with 60 percent of votes, with Pulkrabek coming in second with 40 percent of votes.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary.

Pulkrabek is the former Johnson County Sheriff, serving in that role for 15 years and worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years in total.

Kaufmann’s father, Jeff Kaufmann, represented the District for eight years before deciding not to run for reelection in 2013, allowing his son to run.

Kaufmann won handily in 2018 and 2014. He ran unopposed in the 2016 general election.

