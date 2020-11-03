Republican Ashley Hinson beats incumbent Abby Finkenauer in 1st Congressional District race

(KWWL) – Republican Iowa House Representative Ashley Hinson has won the 1st Congressional District race, beating incumbent Democratic U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer.

The final results show Hinson won with 51 percent of votes, with Finkenauer coming in second with 49 percent of votes.

In the June 2020 Iowa primary election, Hinson won the District 1 Republican nomination to take on Finkenauer.

In 2018, Congresswoman Finkenauer flipped the district blue when she defeated incumbent Republican Congressman Rod Blum.

Hinson is a representative in Iowa House District 67 and was looking to flip the district back. She was the first woman elected to her house seat and was also endorsed by President Trump.

Finkenauer is the second youngest woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and is one of the first two women elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Finkenauer served one term in the Iowa House of Representatives before she was elected to Congress.

Hinson has served four years in the Iowa House of Representatives. Since 2018, she has chaired the House Transportation Committee. She claims she has a bi-partisan record of getting things done.

“25 of 26 bills that we passed out of committee, most of those are now law,” she said.

Hinson was also once a TV journalist in Eastern Iowa, and has said it's the stories of triumphs and tragedies of her constituents that propel her.

A late October poll had Finkenauer holding an eight point lead over Hinson, with 52 percent of registered voters backing Finkenauer compared to Hinson's 44 percent.

The two candidates faced off in a debate in September, where they discussed derecho recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic among other things. You can watch the full debate here.

Congressional District 1 includes counties in northeast Iowa. KWWL viewing area counties in the district include: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Iowa, Jones, Linn, Tama, and Winneshiek.

More on Finkenauer here.

More on Hinson here.