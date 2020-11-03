PREVIEW: With an open seat, Miller-Meeks and Hart battle for 2nd Congressional District

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart is going up against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to fill the seat vacated by Representative Dave Loebsack who is not seeking re-election.

Miller-Meeks is a current state representative serving District 41. Hart is a former state senator, serving District 49.

Johnson County is a solid blue county so Miller-Meeks is up against a challenge. Her campaign has been saying since the primary that they feel in a good spot this year since the seat is open.

Miller-Meeks also served as the Iowa Department of Public Health Director for three years and says her medical background makes her the perfect candidate to beat the pandemic. She says that if elected, she'll always consider effects on the economy when debating public health measures.

Hart has been preparing for this race since her unsuccessful run for Lieutenant Governor in 2018. She served as a state senator in Clinton County for six years prior to that. Hart says to get through the pandemic, more elected officials need to lead by example and listen to health experts.

Hart also said that the federal government could be doing a lot more when it comes to relief for small businesses.