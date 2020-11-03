PREVIEW: The race for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The race for Iowa's 1st Congressional District covers most of KWWL's viewing area, including 20 counties in Northeast Iowa.

Abby Finkenauer

The Democratic candidate, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, has experience as a politician, going back to 2014 when she was an Iowa State Representative for District 99.

In 2019, she officially took over for Iowa's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Rod Blum by 5.1 percentage points.

In recent months, Finkenauer has voted 'yes' for the 'Heroes Act,'

which increases coronavirus aid. She has also voted to expand access to sustainable energy.

Finkenauer said she's introduced more than 20 bi-partisan bills during her time in Washington.

Ashley Hinson

Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate, has been an Iowa State Representative for District 67 since 2017.

She defeated Democrat Eric Gjerde in the 2018 election. Hinson was a former journalist working in Eastern Iowa before she became a state representative.

Hinson has voted 'yes' to amending law enforcement policies and training requirements. She also supports establishing legal protection for businesses and healthcare providers during the pandemic.

Hinson has criticized Finkenauer in the past for not getting enough done in Congress.