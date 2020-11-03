PREVIEW: The race for Black Hawk County Sheriff

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One race many have their eyes on is the race for Black Hawk County Sheriff.

Democratic sheriff Tony Thompson is seeking his fourth term. He's being challenged by Republican and former Waterloo Police Chief, Dan Trelka.

On the campaign trail, Trelka has said his work with the department has made him a better leader. But Thompson says that Trelka lacks experience.

Here's what both had to say about law enforcement reform and the role of the Sheriff during today's political climate:

"We should subject ourselves to more scrutiny we should be able to rise above and commit ourselves to the ration of all that is good, and rise above the rhetoric and all of the national scrutiny." BHC Sheriff Tony Thompson

"Even when they disagree with you, representing all and if whether they are Democrat or Republican or Independent, representing all of those different factions and representing them fairly." Dan Trelka

If elected, Thompson says he would push for reforms, from mental health to training. Trelka says he would focus on using discretionary funds to support county programs and to reduce the rate of inmates returning to jail.