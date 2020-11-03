Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a court ruling that tightens the abortion law. The ruling has triggered almost two weeks of nationwide protests. An official said Tuesday that the government is taking time to debate the contested ruling and find a solution. Massive daily protests have been held since Oct. 22, when the constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects. The ruling takes effect upon official publication, a step which had been planned for Monday but has been delayed. The prime minister has appealed for talks with the protesters and the president has proposed a new law, but women’s rights activist are critical of it and are planning more protests.