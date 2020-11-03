One injured in Iowa City kitchen fire

(KWWL) - The Iowa City Fire Department says one person was hurt in a Tuesday morning fire.

Crews were called to 1841 Hollywood Court around 2:48 a.m. for reports of a kitchen fire. Units arrived in less than five minutes, and took less than 15 minutes to put the fire out.

The only person in the home was able to get out prior to the department's arrival. They were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,0000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.