Nov. 3: Iowa reports 1,516 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,516 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 133,229.

The state's website says that of the 133,229 people who have tested positive, 95,422 have recovered. This is 1,609 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 37,807.

The state is reporting 22 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,755.

There were 92 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 730, which is up from 718. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU and 59 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 3,671 new tests given, and a total of 988,210 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Monday. There were 66 more positive cases for a total of 7,221 cases in the county. There were 12 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,567. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 103 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 352 more reported cases, for a total of 6,939. There were 144 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 4,481 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 141 deaths. There are 47 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 6,328 reported cases. There have been 27 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,278 recoveries. A total of 48,094 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 32 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 51 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 5,967 reported cases. There were 107 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,847. A total of 37,325 people have been tested. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 62 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19 percent.

