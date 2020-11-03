Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump ‘campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide’

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News as a Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser, though she was also introduced as White House press secretary, and stuck a highly optimistic tone about the President’s chances for reelection.

“Our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide,” McEnany said, responding to a quote from Joe Biden’s campaign manager who said under no scenario President Trump will be declared victor on election night. “We believe this will be a landslide and for the Biden campaign to come out and double down on Hillary Clinton's egregious statement that no circumstance should you concede just tells you all you need to know."

McEnany predicted President Trump will carry the battleground states of Nevada and Minnesota, states he is trailing Biden in the polls. She also predicted Trump will hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, states that were crucial to his 2016 victory.

McEnany echoed the President’s criticisms of the Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania to receive ballots up to three days after Election Day, saying she believes the court is “wrong.” However she also said that “this talk of litigation is nothing,” because of her belief of a landslide victory for Trump.

McEnany said the Trump campaign hasn’t engaged on the court case in Texas regarding curbside voting and any further litigation will be decided “on election day and beyond.”