Incumbent Tony Thompson reelected as Black Hawk County Sheriff

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Incumbent Tony Thompson has won the 2020 race for Black Hawk County Sheriff, beating challenger Dan Trelka.

The final results show Thompson won with 58 percent of votes, with Trelka coming in second with 42 percent of votes.

Thompson is the current three-term Sheriff and Trelka is the former Waterloo Police Chief and current Black Hawk County Supervisor.

Trelka is a Republican and the only Republican on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Thompson is a Democrat and a 26-year employee of the Black Hawk County Sheriff's office. He's in his 12th year as Sheriff.

In a forum hosted by KWWL, Thompson say he was stunned to hear Trelka was going to run for Sheriff, after just announcing he was retiring from law enforcement. Thompson also charged that Trelka does not have the experience necessary to be Sheriff, which also involves operating the Black Hawk County Jail.

In the forum, Trelka said he's proven to be a strong leader at every job he's had, including his 10-years as Waterloo Police Chief. Trelka said he wanted to give local voters a 'choice' in this key local election.

Thompson says he will push for reforms, from mental health to training.

Here's what Thompson had to say about law enforcement reform and the role of the Sheriff during today's political climate:

"We should subject ourselves to more scrutiny we should be able to rise above and commit ourselves to the ration of all that is good, and rise above the rhetoric and all of the national scrutiny." BHC Sheriff Tony Thompson