Hand sanitizer jams ballot scanner in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitizer on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters' hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitizer eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitizing station farther back in the line so voters' hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era. Iowa is considered one of the tossup states in Tuesday's election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

