Governor Reynolds announces $28 million in relief to Iowa hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — To assist with increased needs due to COVID-19, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces that she is allocating another $28 million in relief to Iowa hospitals and local county health departments.

It is being reported that the funding comes from the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds allocated to the state.

"These added funds will provide much-needed relief to hospitals to support their staffing needs in this critical time. They will also support Iowa’s county health departments, which are facing continued and ongoing increases in workload." "It’s especially important that Iowans take every precaution possible to slow the community spread of COVID-19, whether that means wearing a mask in public, social distancing or simply staying home. We all need to do our part to curb that spread." Governor Kim Reynolds

$25 million will be allocated to hospitals for staffing needs. The money will be allocated prorated based on average hospital census over September and October.

$3 million will be distributed to local county health departments on a per capita basis.