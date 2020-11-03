Gov. Reynolds announces $5.85 million for Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant awardees

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - Today, Gov. Reynolds announced 46 awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant.

A summary of awards can be found here.

The grants will fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials.

Individual grants ranging $10,000 to $250,000 were awarded to project proposals submitted by nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary institutions, and unions.

“As with all CARES Act funding, these grant funds must be expended by December 30, 2020. “These training opportunities can enroll Iowans within a few weeks and participants will earn high-demand credentials, many by the end of February, 2021,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “In order to supercharge our recovery, we need to make sure those most hurt by the pandemic through the loss of their occupation, are provided ways to develop new skills while in a position to earn wages, get off unemployment and provide for their families.”