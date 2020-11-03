Germany eyes antigen tests to keep elderly safe in 2nd wave

BERLIN (AP) — As Europe tries to break the surging second wave of coronavirus infections, Germany is betting on a new type of test to protect vulnerable populations. The closure of nursing homes to visitors caused considerable anguish among residents and relatives in the spring. So-called antigen tests, which look for a specific protein on the virus, were first launched months ago. Germany announced recently that it is bulk-buying millions of such tests each month. But while they are cheap and fast, some experts note the antigen method is also less accurate than the standard test and results should be treated with caution.