EXPLAINER: Widespread Election Day unrest not materializing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day ushered in skirmishes near the White House and relatively minor demonstrations in California and elsewhere on the West Coast. But widespread unrest that had been feared largely had not materialized in the hours after the polls began closing around the country. Why? It’s hard to say. But the night was still young and prolonged uncertainty, particularly in the bitter presidential race, could increase the odds that tensions eventually flare. In Washington, D.C., police created a wide security perimeter around the White House, where President Donald Trump watched the election returns and hosted guests.