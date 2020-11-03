 Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: Where AP stands on calling House races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats remained favored to retain control of the House as votes were being counted Tuesday night, but it may be hours or days before the outcome is certain. Mail-in ballots and absentee voting were at an all-time high amid the coronavirus pandemic and intense voter interest in the presidential election. The Associated Press will not declare either party with a House majority until 218 seats — the number needed for a majority in the 435-seat chamber — are won. Democrats held 232 seats going into Election Day, while Republicans held 197 seats. One seat is held by an independent, and there are five vacancies.

