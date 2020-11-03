Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse. Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is set for July 2021, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers next week. Defense lawyers have complained since Maxwell’s July arrest that prosecutors are slow walking the turnover of evidence the defense needs to prepare arguments challenging charges against the 58-year-old British socialite. She has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.