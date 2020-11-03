Democrat Eric Giddens wins reelection for State Senate District 30 in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Incumbent Democrat Eric Giddens has won reelection as a representative for State Senate District 30, beating Republican Harold Youngblut.

The final results show Giddens won with 52 percent of votes, with Youngblut coming in second with 48 percent of votes.

District 30 is in the western portion of Black Hawk County.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the 2020 Primary election.

Giddens first took office in 2019, defeating Republican Walt Rodgers in a special election, following the retirement of Senator Jeff Danielson. Youngblut is a Republican farmer and real estate developer of Hudson.

For Giddens, the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important thing that’s impacting the lives of residents in District 30. He says while there are things that the state should take action on, decisions such as in-person instruction from school districts needs to be handled on the local level.

Giddens says he loves listening and talking to constituents and values listening to expert advice. Giddens says he will continue to take all the information he gathers and work across the isle to come up with good policies that make sense for everyday Iowans.

According to KWWL Political Analyst and UNI Professor Chris Larimer, the District 30 race has a history of being a close one. Larimer says part of that is due to the rural/urban makeup of the District, as Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson are typically balanced in terms of party registration but have been leaning more Democratic. The District 30 race has been as close as 22 votes before.

Larimer said that Giddens had an advantage being the incumbent with name recognition, but faced the challenge of it being a presidential election year, meaning greater voter turnout compared to 2019.

Both candidates were featured on KWWL’s The Steele Report in September, which you can watch here.