Democrat Dave Williams wins reelection in State House District 60 in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Democratic incumbent Dave Williams has been reelected as representative for State House District 60, beating Republican Ryan Howard.

House District 60 represents the southwestern portion of Black Hawk County.

The final results show Williams won with 51 percent of votes, with Howard coming in second with 49 percent of votes.

In the 2020 Primary Election, Williams ran unopposed and Howard beat Colleen Tierney by 12 percent.

Williams beat four-term Republican representative Walt Rogers in 2018, who then ran in the special election for State Senate District 30 in March of 2019, losing to Democrat Eric Giddens.

Find out more about Williams here.

Find out more about Howard here.